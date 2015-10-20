MOSCOW Oct 20 Russian retailer Lenta said on Tuesday it planned to raise around $150 million by placing global depositary receipts (GDRs), for which it was issuing new shares, to accelerate its expansion.

Lenta added in a statement that the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development also planned to sell around $100 million worth of GDRs as part of this transaction, with an option to increase this sale to $150 million. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by Polina Devitt)