MOSCOW, March 12 Russian hypermarket chain Lenta
said on Thursday it expected sales to rise
by 34-38 percent this year, compared to 34.5 percent growth in
2014.
The guidance is based on recent trading which showed its
sales growth has continued to accelerate month-on-month from
November 2014 through February 2015, Lenta said.
"Year-to-date growth in 2015 through March 10 has been
particularly strong with 37.4 percent growth in total sales and
15.1 percent like-for-like sales growth," it said in a
statement.
The company plans to open 20-25 hypermarkets and 10-15
supermarkets in 2015, fewer than last year because of the
volatile macroeconomic environment and commitment to maintain a
strong balance sheet.
Lenta's shares were up 1.6 percent on the day in early trade
in Moscow, outperforming the broad MICEX index which was
down 0.6 percent.
Lenta also said in a statement that its second-half 2014 net
profit rose 39 percent, year-on-year, to 6.4 billion roubles
($104.85 million).
($1 = 61.0410 roubles)
