MOSCOW, April 17 Russian food retailer Lenta , fresh from a nearly $1-billion share sale, reported on Thursday a 37.3-percent rise in first-quarter sales from a year ago.

Total revenue rose to 39.6 billion roubles ($1.10 billion) as like-for-like sales grew 13.6 percent, year-on-year, and its store chain increased to 89 from 57 the year earlier, the company said in a statement. ($1 = 36.0942 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)