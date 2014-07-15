BRIEF-Thrace Plastics Co SA proposes no dividend for FY 2016
April 19 Thrace Plastics Co SA: * Proposes no dividend for FY 2016 Source text: http://bit.ly/2omp8SK Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MOSCOW, July 15 Russian food retailer Lenta reported on Tuesday a 39-percent rise in second-quarter sales from a year ago to 46.3 billion roubles ($1.35 billion) as it opened new stores and the older ones performed strongly.
Like-for-like sales grew 14.1 percent, year-on-year, after a 13.6-percent increase in the previous quarter, the company said in a statement. ($1 = 34.3750 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)
LONDON, April 19 The British government will flag "decisive action" on rising energy bills when it publishes its response to an investigation by the country's competition watchdog into the retail energy market, energy minister Greg Clark said on Wednesday.