MOSCOW Jan 29 Russian food retailer Lenta said on Thursday its fourth-quarter sales grew 30.6 percent to 59.5 billion roubles ($869.4 million), after a 32.9 percent increase in the previous quarter.

The company said in a statement that like-for-like sales were up 7.6 percent as its average bill rose 5.6 percent and customer traffic was up 1.9 percent, year-on-year. ($1 = 68.4410 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)