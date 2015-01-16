* Leviathan wins Golden Globe, Oscar nomination
* Director puzzled by coverage in state media
* Some see it as a direct critique of Putin
By Gabriela Baczynska
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian director Andrei
Zvyagintsev's Oscar-nominated film "Leviathan" has won acclaim
around the world but is dividing opinion back at home, where
some see it as a critique of President Vladimir Putin and Russia
itself.
The film, a no-holds-barred look at how a corrupt local
mayor crushes all who oppose him to arrive at his goals at all
cost, has even prompted a Russian Orthodox activist to call for
it not be screened in Russia.
A portrait of Putin that is often seen looking down on the
mayor creates what many see as a link with the Kremlin and the
Russian leader's governing style.
Putin critics say the story mirrors life in Russia in the 15
years since the former KGB spy first rose to power, with corrupt
state officials enriching themselves and enjoying impunity.
Russia's Culture Ministry co-financed the film but now says
it blackens Russia's image just to win international acclaim.
"Films focused not only on criticism of current authorities
but openly spitting on them ..., filled with a sense of despair
and hopelessness over our existence, should not be financed with
taxpayers' money," Culture Minister Vladimir Medinsky said in a
newspaper interview this week when asked whether the ministry
would support similar films in the future.
Though "Leviathan" premiered in mid-2014, cinemas in Russia
will start screening it only in February, with foul language
muted to comply with Russian profanity laws.
The film, largely shot in the village of Teriberka on the
Barents Sea in Russia's far north, has already won a dozen
awards abroad, including a Golden Globe.
On Thursday, it captured an Academy Award nomination in the
Foreign Language Film category along with four others.
MINISTER UPSET
The authors say their film was partly inspired by a story
from the United States. Many in the director's home country,
however, see it as aimed directly at Putin's Russia, though
Zvyagintsev himself has sought to steer away from such links.
"It did not matter in what setting the events of this drama
unfolded. The story of conflict between the individual and the
authorities is universal," Zvyagintsev's website says.
The director himself was not immediately available to
comment.
Medinsky began complaining about the film last year when
"Leviathan" received favourable reviews at the Cannes film
festival, one of cinema's most prestigious events. He said he
did not like the film's excessive profanity.
In an interview published on Thursday he complained to
Izvestia newspaper, which is sympathetic to the Kremlin, that
"Leviathan" had no positive characters. He said the story was
not specific to Russia and could have been played out anywhere.
"I hope in the future Andrei Zvyagintsev, a very gifted man,
will make a film with the assistance of the Culture Ministry
that will not feature this existential hopelessness," he said.
"A film that will make one want to get up, get out on the
street and do something good, right, without delays - right here
and right now. You don't get that after 'Leviathan'."
Izvestia also quoted a Russian Orthodox activist calling for
the film, which shows dubious cooperation between the mayor and
local clergy, not to be shown in Russia because it vilifies the
Russian Orthodox Church.
Putin, whose popularity soared over the annexation of Crimea
in 2014 but could be threatened by an economic crisis, has not
commented publicly on the controversy and few Russians have yet
seen the film.
The success of "Leviathan" abroad gets limited coverage in
mainstream Russian media, most of which are loyal to the
Kremlin.
Zvyaginstev told the independent broadcaster Dozhd he was
bewildered by the treatment he and his film were getting from
state TV and that he felt himself being "isolated".
He said no officials congratulated him on the Golden Globe
award for Best Foreign Language Film, the first such award for
Russia after the 1969 triumph of "War and Peace" produced in the
Soviet Union.
The last time a Russian film won an Oscar was in 1994 with
"Burnt by the sun", an intimate study of a family destroyed by
Stalinist purges in the 1930s by director Nikita Mikhalkov, now
an outspoken supporter of Putin.
Winners of the 87th Academy Awards will be revealed in Los
Angeles on Feb. 22.
(Editing by Timothy Heritage and Peter Millership)