* Kremlin aide says attack personally motivated
* Libyan upheaval lost Russia billions in contracts
By Thomas Grove
MOSCOW, Oct 3 Russia sought on Thursday to
portray an attack on its embassy in Libya as a settling of a
personal score, and not as a blow to diplomatic and business
ties with Tripoli.
Diplomatic sources in Libya said security guards fired shots
to disperse a group of about 60 people who tried to storm the
embassy on Wednesday. Russian agencies said the gunmen arrived
in two vehicles before opening fire. [ID:nL6N0HS44Q}
The attack highlighted the volatility in oil-producing
Libya, two years after the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi, and the
problems faced by his ally Russia as it tries to put billions of
dollars' worth of energy and arms deals back on track.
Russian Foreign Ministry officials confirmed the attack had
taken place. But there was no immediate statement condemning the
violence, and Moscow appeared to be seeking to reduce any
long-term impact.
"As far as I know, the situation came about because of
personal reasons," a Kremlin source told Itar-Tass news agency.
"Fortunately, none of the embassy staff was hurt."
The comment suggested that Russia was ready to accept the
version of events outlined by a Libyan security source who said
people in the crowd were angered by reports, which could not be
confirmed, that a Russian woman had murdered a Libyan.
The Libyan source also said the attack did not appear to be
directly linked to any militant group.
Libyan Prime Minister Ali Zeidan and the country's foreign
minister visited the diplomatic compound after the violence,
which prompted Moscow to send embassy staff to the airport as a
precaution.
CLAN DIVISIONS
Clan and tribal rivalries, as well as Islamist groups, have
flourished in the absence of strong central government in Libya.
Security services have struggled to maintain order.
Militant groups have staged a number of attacks on Western
diplomats. Militants linked to al Qaeda affiliates attacked the
U.S. consulate in Benghazi and killed Ambassador Christopher
Stevens and three other Americans on Sept. 11, 2012.
"When Gaddafi was in charge, ties (between Libya and Russia)
were good. He was buying our weapons and there was talk of a
railroad (being built)," said Moscow-based analyst Georgy
Mirsky.
Asked about the attack, he said: "This kind of thing happens
all the time, there is no reason to exaggerate it."
Russia says it lost billions of dollars in arms deals after
the fall of Libyan leader Gaddafi, who was captured and killed
in October 2011 after months of civil war. The violence prompted
Russian companies, which had pumped hundreds of millions of
dollars into Libya's oil and natural gas sectors, to put their
investments on hold.
The attack on the embassy occurred as a Russian delegation
was planning to visit Libya to try to put commercial relations
back on track, the head of a business council said.
"Unfortunately these kinds of things happen, not regularly,
but they happen, but that doesn't mean you have to stop
business. It shouldn't be a reason not to restart business and a
relationship," Aram Shchegunts said.
In a sign that the situation may be improving, Tatneft
, a mid-sized Russian oil producer which invested $200
million in Libyan oil exploration, reopened an office in Tripoli
earlier this year. But it also said it was yet to restart
production at Libyan oil fields.
(Editing by Timothy Heritage and Mark Trevelyan)