BRIEF-Ashland LLC unit of Ashland Global Holdings entered into credit agreement with lenders
* Ashland Global Holdings Inc - Ashland LLC entered into a credit agreement with lenders
MOSCOW Dec 8 Russia's communications regulator said on Thursday it had a constructive meeting with representatives of LinkedIn Corp., a social networking website it blocked last month over its failure to comply with a data storage law.
"The meeting with LinkedIn was constructive. The parties agreed to continue dialogue", Vadim Ampelonsky, a spokesman for the Roskomnadzor watchdog, told Reuters.
LinkedIn, which has its headquarters in the United States, became the first major social network to be blocked in Russia under a new law that requires firms holding Russian citizens' data to store it on servers on Russian soil.
LinkedIn did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Alexander Winning)
* Ashland Global Holdings Inc - Ashland LLC entered into a credit agreement with lenders
WASHINGTON, May 18 Four automakers agreed to a $553 million settlement to address class-action economic loss claims covering owners of nearly 16 million vehicles with potentially defective Takata airbag inflators, according to court documents filed on Thursday. Toyota Motor Corp's share of the settlement costs is $278.5 million, followed by BMW AG at $131 million, Mazda at $76 million and Subaru Corp at $68 million. Lawsuits against Honda Motor Co, Ford Motor Co and Nissan Motor Co h