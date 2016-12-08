MOSCOW Dec 8 Russia's communications regulator said on Thursday it had a constructive meeting with representatives of LinkedIn Corp., a social networking website it blocked last month over its failure to comply with a data storage law.

"The meeting with LinkedIn was constructive. The parties agreed to continue dialogue", Vadim Ampelonsky, a spokesman for the Roskomnadzor watchdog, told Reuters.

LinkedIn, which has its headquarters in the United States, became the first major social network to be blocked in Russia under a new law that requires firms holding Russian citizens' data to store it on servers on Russian soil.

LinkedIn did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Alexander Winning)