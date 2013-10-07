* Russia cites quality concerns in suspending dairy imports
* Lithuania says could take "trade obstacles" to WTO
* Moscow unhappy about EU summit with ex-Soviet states
(Adds Lithuanian president, trade data, more background)
By Steve Gutterman and Andrius Sytas
MOSCOW/VILNIUS, Oct 7 Russia suspended imports
of dairy products from Lithuania on Monday, turning up trade
pressure on the small Baltic state weeks before it hosts an EU
summit that could pull former Soviet republics further from
Moscow's orbit.
Lithuania, already struggling with long and costly holdups
of its trucks at the Russian border, threatened to refer Moscow
to the World Trade Organisation over what its president called
"trade obstacles" thrown up by its giant neighbour.
In announcing the suspension, which could hit some
Lithuanian producers hard, Russia's consumer protection agency
cited quality concerns, but past Russian bans on products from
abroad have been widely seen as tools of geopolitical influence.
The suspension adds to tension between Russia and Lithuania,
which hosts a European Union summit with ex-Soviet republics in
late November at which Ukraine is scheduled to sign a free trade
and political association agreement with the 28-nation bloc.
Vilnius has made the free trade accord with Kiev a focus of
its six-month stint as EU president, but Russia is opposed to
the deal and wants Ukraine and other former Soviet states to
join a customs union that Moscow is building.
Lithuania, which borders the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad
and joined the EU in 2004, has had trucks held up for days at a
time in recent weeks after Russia stepped up customs checks,
causing heavy losses for Vilnius's freight industry.
Taking aim at another sector, the Russian consumer
protection agency Rospotrebnadzor said inspections of Lithuanian
dairy imports had revealed "numerous violations" of quality and
sanitary standards in products including cheeses and yoghurt.
"We are seeing a sharp weakening of (Lithuania's) position
on protecting the rights and safety of consumers,"
Rospotrebnadzor chief Gennady Onishchenko said, according to the
Interfax news agency.
Russia is also stepping up monitoring of Lithuanian meat and
fish imports, state-run news agency Prime reported, citing an
unidentified source. Rospotrebnadzor declined to comment.
Lithuanian Agriculture Minister Virgilijus Jukna told
reporters the government had received no "official news about
halting milk or meat or fish exports", but President Dalia
Grybauskaite said her country's patience was wearing thin.
WTO COMPLAINT?
"The situation which is developing at our border and in
trade relations with Russia has been worrying for the past
several weeks," Grybauskaite told reporters.
"It is necessary to prepare to refer the trade obstacles
which Russian institutions are raising to Lithuania at the World
Trade Organisation," she said.
Russia's Onishchenko denied politics lay behind the
suspension, but Kremlin critics have seen ulterior motives
behind such trade restrictions in the past, including bans on
wine and mineral water from Georgia and vegetables from the EU.
"It is obvious that this is used as a means of political
pressure", said Nerijus Maciulis, chief economist at Swedbank in
Lithuania, adding that around one fifth of the country's dairy
exports went to Russia, or 0.4 percent of national output.
In Brussels, the European Commission said it had "complete
confidence" in the quality of Lithuanian dairy products and
called for discussions with the Russian side.
"The EU has the most stringent system in the world when it
comes to food safety," Frederic Vincent, Commission spokesman
for health and consumer policy, told a regular press briefing.
Of the 15 former republics that became independent states
when the Soviet Union disintegrated in 1991, only the Baltic
states of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia have joined the EU.
But the EU's Eastern Partnership policy, designed to draw
six other ex-Soviet states closer to the European fold, has run
up against President Vladimir Putin's efforts to revive Moscow's
sway by promoting closer ties among its former vassals.
In addition to the scheduled signing of agreements with
Ukraine, the EU may take further steps toward free-trade deals
with Moldova and Georgia at the Vilnius summit. Belarus and
Armenia remain more closely aligned with Moscow.
Putin has said Moscow will respond with protectionist
measures if Kiev signs a trade deal with the EU.
(Additional reporting by Andrius Sytas in Vilnius and Adrian
Croft in Brussels, Editing by Gareth Jones)