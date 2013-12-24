MOSCOW Dec 24 Russia is preparing to lift a
suspension it imposed on the import of Lithuanian dairy products
in October, Russian news agency RIA reported on Tuesday.
The head of Russian's consumer protection agency indicated
that Russia and Lithuania had resolved differences in talks.
"As of today, based on the results of the meeting, documents
allowing for the delivery of (dairy) products are being drafted,
state-run RIA quoted Rospotrebnadzor's acting director, Anna
Popova, as saying.
Russia halted dairy imports from Lithuania on Oct. 7,
putting pressure on the cheese-producing European Union member
before a summit there on Nov. 28-29 at which Ukraine had been
expected to sign a trade deal with the EU.
Ukraine baulked at the last minute, shelving preparations
for the EU deal and instead pledging to forge closer ties with
Russia. Russia last week agreed a $15 billion bailout for Kiev
and promised to cut the price it pays for gas.
Lithuania had threatened to refer Moscow to the World Trade
Organisation over what its president called "trade obstacles."
Russia has been criticised for using trade restrictions as a
political lever. Similar import bans in the past decade have
included Georgian wine and mineral water, Moldavian wine and
vegetables from the European Union.
