* Sign draft to intensify Vladivostok plant project
* Gazprom wants shift away from Europe
* Gas pipeline to Korea at lower priority - sources
By Katya Golubkova and Denis Pinchuk
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 8 Russia and Japan
signed an agreement on Saturday to develop plans for a $7
billion liquefied natural gas plant on Russia's Pacific coast,
potentially delaying gas export pipeline projects to
neighbouring China and South Korea.
State-controlled Gazprom, Russia's and the world's
largest gas firm, is trying to diversify away from dependence on
the European export market, where it faces pressure on volumes
from weak demand as Western economies slow.
Abundant liquefied natural gas, or LNG, is also undercutting
the price that Gazprom charges under its long-term supply
contracts, which are mainly tied to high oil prices and in most
cases only have a small 'spot' gas pricing component.
Gazprom's average Europe sale price is expected at $405-$415
per 1,000 cubic metres in 2012 - or around four times the
average spot price on the U.S. natural gas market, where booming
shale gas production has created a major supply glut.
Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller and Ichiro Takahara,
director-general for the Agency for Natural Resources and Energy
of Japan, signed a memorandum seeking "to expand partnership for
(the Vladivostok) project's further development, including
financing and gas marketing", Gazprom said.
In attendance were Russian President Vladimir Putin and
Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, participants in an
Asia-Pacific leaders summit on an island off the Pacific port
city.
Japan is seeking new energy supplies as it shifts away from
nuclear power following the Fukushima disaster last year. It
consumed 83 million tonnes of LNG in 2011, or almost a third of
global demand for the super-cooled fuel shipped by tanker.
Russia currently has only one LNG plant with annual output
of 10 million tonnes, on the Pacific island of Sakhalin, which
Gazprom operates jointly with Shell. The planned
Vladivostok plant would double Gazprom's capacity.
"The Asia-Pacific market is the world's most sizeable and
Gazprom deliveries to it are expected to overtake exports to
Europe in the coming years," Miller was quoted as saying in the
statement.
His deputy, Alexander Medvedev, said in June that talks with
companies interested in LNG deliveries from Vladivostok could
start next year. According to some estimates, investments in the
plant could reach around $7 billion.
Gazprom signed the new memorandum days after it put another
LNG project, to develop the Shtokman gas field in the Barents
Sea, on hold.
CANNIBALISATION
Still a marginal player on the LNG market, Gazprom is under
pressure to build new capacity to meet rising demand but faces
stiff competition from Qatar and Australia, which have ramped up
output aggressively.
According to J.P. Morgan projections, global demand for LNG
will reach almost 370 million tonnes by 2018, against 250
million tonnes last year.
The new plant in Russia's Far East could, meanwhile, put
Gazprom's Asian export pipeline plans on hold as LNG is a
flexible product that can be shipped to different destinations.
Gazprom had been discussing building separate routes to
China and to South Korea, with the latter passing through North
Korea, in recent years but with limited success.
Painstaking talks with China have stalled over price, and
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in June Beijing
could instead buy gas from the plant in Vladivostok.
"The Vladivostok project hurts the trans-Korean pipeline's
prospects. It is quite obvious - why deal with a pipeline if you
can ship this gas by sea with more flexible contracts?" said
Valery Nesterov, an energy analyst with Troika Dialog.
Two Gazprom sources said on Saturday that with the new LNG
plant, previously expected to come on stream in 2017, the
trans-Korean pipeline had become less of a priority.
"We are oriented to LNG deliveries in the Pacific ... We
have significant gas reserves and want to offer up to 25 million
tonnes of LNG, including from Sakhalin," one senior Gazprom
source said.
He added that neither the Korea nor China pipelines were
discussed during the Asia-Pacific summit.