MOSCOW Nov 15 The Russian parliament's lower
house gave its preliminary backing on Friday to amendments that
would allow competitors of state-run Gazprom to export
seaborne liquefied natural gas.
Key changes:
** Companies which held licences to build an LNG plant or
send gas to a liquefaction plant, as of Jan. 2013, will be
allowed to export LNG.
** State-controlled companies may export LNG from offshore
fields or from production sharing agreements.
** LNG should not compete with Gazprom's pipeline exports.
Russia's main LNG projects:
EXISTING:
SAKHALIN-2 - Russia's only active LNG project produces 10
million tonnes per year on two production lines, or trains.
Royal Dutch Shell and Mitsui are keen to
expand to 15 million tonnes, but have failed to persuade
Gazprom.
There is a question mark over the source of feedstock for an
expanded Sakhalin-2 plant. Gazprom says additional exploration
is needed to ensure supplies.
PLANNED:
YAMAL LNG - Novatek, France's Total and
China's CNPC aim to launch the first 5 million tonne line in
2016 to liquefy gas from the 418 billion cubic metre (bcm) South
Tambei field on the Arctic Yamal Peninsula, then raise capacity
to 16.5 million tonnes by 2018. The LNG would travel through
Arctic seas to customers in Asia.
Spain's Gas Natural Fenosa has signed a deal to buy 2.5
million tonnes of LNG from the project. Gazprom does not supply
gas to Spain.
SAKHALIN-1 - ExxonMobil and its Russian
state-controlled consortium partner Rosneft, headed by
Igor Sechin, have agreed to build a plant with production
capacity of 5 million tonnes on Sakhalin Island near the fields
or at the mainland export terminal, De Kastri.
Production could start in 2018 - the same year that Gazprom
plans to commission its own LNG plant near the Pacific port of
Vladivostok - pitting the state energy giants against each other
in a battle for market share in China, Japan and South Korea.
Rosneft has chosen CB&I and Foster Wheeler as contractors
for front end engineering and design (FEED) of the project.
BALTIC - Gazprom has revived plans to build an LNG plant on
the shore of the Baltic Sea. It aims to launch the first stage
of the plant on at the end of 2018. It has said that the plant
will produce up to 10 million tonnes of the frozen gas a year.
VLADIVOSTOK - The lynchpin of Gazprom's Asia strategy,
Vladivostok LNG would liquefy gas from fields in East Siberia at
a new plant at the Pacific port with a capacity of 10-15 million
tonnes per year.
President Vladimir Putin has ordered Gazprom to press ahead
with the so-called Eastern Programme, expected to cost some $40
billion, to develop the fields and build a pipeline and plant.
A feasibility study for the plant was completed with Japan's
Itochu Group.
PECHORA LNG - Headed by Maxim Barsky, a former top executive
at Russian oil company TNK-BP, this project on the
coast of the Barents Sea would produce 2.6 million tonnes per
year of LNG from two fields in Timan-Pechora oil province.
Gazprom has been in talks for a role at Pechora LNG and the
RusEnergy website has named China's CNOOC as a possible partner.
Under the bill before parliament this project would not qualify
to export LNG.
ON HOLD:
SHTOKMAN - Gazprom sees 2030 as the potential launch date
for the 3.9 trillion cubic metre Barents Sea field after the
breakdown of a partnership with Total and Norway's Statoil
. It had aimed to sell 7.5 million tonnes per year of
LNG from 2017.
GAZPROM-NOVATEK JOINT VENTURE - Gazprom and Novatek agreed
to build additional LNG capacity near Yamal LNG which would
bring total capacity on the Arctic peninsula to more than 30
million tonnes per year. Novatek said recently that the JV is
unlikely to go ahead.
