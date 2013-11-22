MOSCOW Nov 22 Russia's lower house of
parliament on Friday gave its final backing to amendments
opening the way for Gazprom's rivals to export
super-cooled gas by tanker to the fast-growing Asian market.
Russia wants to double its share of the global trade in
liquefied natural gas (LNG) to 10 percent by 2020, benefiting
from Japan's moves to switch away from nuclear power and China's
call to curb coal usage.
Changes to the law on gas exports, passed at a third and
final reading, would allow Russia's No.2 gas producer Novatek
and state oil giant Rosneft to finish
projects and compete with Gazprom's existing Sakhalin-2 plant.
Passage of the measure, which still requires upper-house
approval and President Vladimir Putin's signature to take effect
in January, is critical to locking down up-front sales and
project finance for major new projects.