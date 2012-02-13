LONDON Feb 13 Russia's state development bank Vnesheconombank (VEB) has cancelled its search for a syndicated loan over pricing disagreements with its lenders, bankers said.

The top-level bank was aiming to match the 130 basis points margin that it secured on its $2.45 billion loan in April last year for a loan of $800 million-$1 billion, the bankers added.

"VEB asked the market quietly without sending out requests for proposals and then decided no. They realised what price they would have to pay," another European banker said.

Banks are forcing borrowers to pay up for loans, given their restricted funding, plus European lenders' stretched US dollar availability.

Also, heavy losses last year on VEB's $2.45 billion loan after a sell down in the secondary loan market further lowered VEB's chances of securing competitive pricing. VEB's loan is trading at 93.35 in secondary, after hitting a low of 91.2 in December.

Price hikes in the loan market are forcing more Russian borrowers to tap the bond market.

VEB reopened the Eurobond market, along with Russia's biggest lender Sberbank, in early February with a $750 million five-year deal. The deal has a coupon of 5.375 percent, in line with a previous guidance of around 5.5 percent.

VEB was not immediately available to comment.

The Russian bank is rated BBB by Standard and Poor's and Fitch and Baa1 by Moody's. (Reporting by Michelle Meineke; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)