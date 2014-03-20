By Claire Ruckin
LONDON, March 20 Western lenders are attempting
to offload Russian loans on Europe's secondary loan market to
reduce exposure to the region as nervousness grows after
Russia's seizure of Crimea, banking sources said on Thursday.
They are looking to lower exposure on loans for Russian
banks, as well as performing and non-performing corporate
credits through portfolio sales or on a single name basis.
It comes as Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region
brought about the biggest confrontation between Moscow and the
West since the Cold War.
"Most banks are getting nervous now and the loan market is
starting to see a flow of Russian names coming from banks at
good prices. All [financial institution] deals use to be shown
at par or above and it was very difficult to source the paper as
no one wanted to sell. Now the loans are being shown everywhere
and at levels below par," a loan trader said.
Loans for Russian banks were quoted at 98.3 percent of face
value on March 20 from 99.1 at the start of February, according
to Thomson Reuters LPC data - the lowest level since the data
began to be recorded in October 2010. The bid-ask spread, which
widens as volatility increases, was at 0.6 on March 20 - the
widest level since February 2013.
The loan sales are expected to attract significant attention
from hedge funds and other players which rarely get a look at
the paper, as it is not often traded. As a result loan prices
are dropping on Russian loans across the board.
BIGGER LOSSES
Some individual FI loans experienced bigger losses including
loans in Russian bank Vnesheconombank (VEB), which is very
exposed to Ukraine. VEB's loans were quoted at around 99.5 on
Thursday compared to par or above par a few weeks ago, where it
usually trades.
"VEB is due to refinance its loans at the end of April. The
paper is usually quoted at par or above but is now down half a
point which is unusual seeing as it is due to repay at par in a
matter of weeks," the trader said.
Similarly, loans in VTB and Sberbank
were also quoted lower at around 98.5 on Thursday. A few weeks
ago both loans were trading around par. VTB is due to refinance
in July and Sberbank in December.
Questions remain over how easy it will be to refinance FI
loans in the loan market as banks appetite for the paper
reduces.
Among the major Russian corporate borrowers, aluminium giant
Rusal, which has been hit by weak aluminium prices and
heavy net debt levels, felt the brunt of the volatility as loans
plummeted to the low to mid-70 on Thursday compared to around 85
a few weeks ago.
Loans in Russian oil and gas companies have also been hit by
volatility, among them several subsidiaries of Russian oil giant
Gazprom which have fallen the most, according to
Thomson Reuters LPC data.
Gazpromneft's dollar revolver and Severneftegazprom's dollar
term loan both dropped around half a point since the beginning
of February and were quoted at 98.1 and 97 respectively on March
20. Gazprom's polyethylene production unit Novy Urengoy Gas &
Chemical Complex saw its euro term loan drop by almost a
point from February 1 to 98.6.
