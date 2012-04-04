* JV to receive grain, oilseed farms with total 87,500 ha
* JV to eye acquisitions in S. Russia, Central Chernozem
MOSCOW, April 4 Russia's Sistema said
it had agreed to establish an agricultural joint venture with
members of the Louis Dreyfus family as the oil-to-telecoms
conglomerate seeks to diversify further.
Louis Dreyfus is one of the world's four dominant
agribusiness companies along with Archer Daniels Midland
, Bunge and Cargill - a group also known
as the "ABCD".
Sistema and RZ Agro Ltd, which is affiliated with the
Sierentz Group, both controlled by Louis Dreyfus family, will
set up a new company to be named RZ Agro Holding Ltd, Sistema
said on Wednesday.
"We are firm believers in the success of RZ Agro Holding as
the grains sector in Russia has tremendous potential due to its
low production costs and geographical position," Gérard
Louis-Dreyfus and Peter Mann, representatives of shareholders of
RZ Agro Ltd, said in a statement.
Sistema, which also owns businesses in information
technology, retail, healthcare and banking, has said it wants to
develop a third core asset in addition to its two main sources
of revenue - oil firm Bashneft and top Russian mobile
phone operator MTS.
Sistema Chief Executive Mikhail Shamolin told Reuters last
April that along with the agricultural sector, the firm was
considering going into chemicals and fertilizer businesses.
Sistema will provide to the JV two grain and oilseed farms
in the Rostov Region of Russia, with a total area of 46,000
hectares, it said.
Dreyfus affiliate RZ Agro will contribute three grain and
oilseed farms in the Rostov Region with a total area of 41,500
hectares and management unit Russkaya Zemlya LLC.
"Our ability to consolidate prime agricultural land into
regional clusters and achieve cost-effective production ... will
be significantly enhanced with the creation of this joint
venture", said Stéphane Mac Farlane, chief executive officer of
Russkaya Zemlya.
The JV will expand its agricultural assets through organic
growth and strategic acquisitions to create a leading
agricultural company in Russia, Shamolin said in the statement.
"The joint venture will analyse acquisition opportunities in
the key production regions of Southern Russia and Central
Chernozem with a view to creating efficient clusters with access
to domestic and export markets," he added.
The transaction is expected to occur in the second quarter
of 2012 and is subject to certain conditions, including
execution of additional agreements and receipt of approval from
the Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service.
Upon completion of the JV, expected in 2013, Sistema will
own 50 percent, with possible adjustments to the valuation of
the transaction based on performance measures.
Sistema's global depositary receipts (GDR) were down 2.86
percent in London on Wednesday.