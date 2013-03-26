MOSCOW, March 26 Russian developer and building materials company LSR Group said on Tuesday its 2012 sales rose 18 percent, year-on-year, to 61.12 billion roubles ($1.98 billion) on the back of growth in its construction business.

It also said that its EBITDA margin increased to 22 percent from 20 percent in 2012, while earnings per share amounted to 48.06 roubles.

($1 = 30.9017 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Megan Davies)