MOSCOW, April 15 Russian developer and building materials company LSR Group said on Monday the value of new contracts signed in the first-quarter was flat year-on-year at 10 billion roubles ($322.23 million), as it reiterated its 2013 sales target.

The company said in a statement that it signed new contracts for the sale of 119,000 square metres in the first three months of the year, up 7 percent in annual terms.

LSR said the operating results for the first quarter allowed the company to reiterate full-year new contract sales guidance of 570,000 square metres.

The company reiterated also its 2013 sales guidance of building materials, including 6.5 million cubic metres of crushed granite and 11 million cubic metres of sand.