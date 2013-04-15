MOSCOW, April 15 Russian developer and building
materials company LSR Group said on Monday the value
of new contracts signed in the first-quarter was flat
year-on-year at 10 billion roubles ($322.23 million), as it
reiterated its 2013 sales target.
The company said in a statement that it signed new contracts
for the sale of 119,000 square metres in the first three months
of the year, up 7 percent in annual terms.
LSR said the operating results for the first quarter allowed
the company to reiterate full-year new contract sales guidance
of 570,000 square metres.
The company reiterated also its 2013 sales guidance of
building materials, including 6.5 million cubic metres of
crushed granite and 11 million cubic metres of sand.