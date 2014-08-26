MOSCOW Aug 26 Russian developer and building materials company LSR Group reported a first-half profit of 1.05 billion roubles ($29 million) after a loss in the year-earlier period

It said the loss totalled 985 million roubles in January-June 2013.

The company also reported a 55 percent rise in first-half revenue to 32.4 billion roubles. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Maria Kiselyova)