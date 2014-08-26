REFILE-BRIEF-Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate's Q1 net profit up 12.2 pct y/y
April 23 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd
MOSCOW Aug 26 Russian developer and building materials company LSR Group reported a first-half profit of 1.05 billion roubles ($29 million) after a loss in the year-earlier period
It said the loss totalled 985 million roubles in January-June 2013.
The company also reported a 55 percent rise in first-half revenue to 32.4 billion roubles. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Maria Kiselyova)
April 23 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.