MOSCOW/BUDAPEST Aug 4 Russia's largest private crude producer Lukoil agreed to sell 44 petrol stations in the Czech Republic to Hungarian oil company MOL , the two companies said.

Lukoil also said it would sell 75 stations in Hungary and 19 stations in Slovakia to Norm Benzinkut Kft.

"The decision to sell the assets was taken as part of the effort to optimize Lukoil's business in petroleum product marketing," the Russian company said in a statement.

MOL aims to expand its more than 1,700 filling stations in Central Europe and the Balkans and earlier this year bought Italian Eni's Czech, Slovak and Romanian units.

After buying Lukoil's network, MOL will have 318 filling stations in the Czech Republic, making it one of the leading participants in that market, it said. (Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk and Sandor Peto; editing by Jane Baird)