MOSCOW/BUDAPEST Aug 4 Russia's largest private
crude producer Lukoil agreed to sell 44 petrol
stations in the Czech Republic to Hungarian oil company MOL
, the two companies said.
Lukoil also said it would sell 75 stations in Hungary and 19
stations in Slovakia to Norm Benzinkut Kft.
"The decision to sell the assets was taken as part of the
effort to optimize Lukoil's business in petroleum product
marketing," the Russian company said in a statement.
MOL aims to expand its more than 1,700 filling stations in
Central Europe and the Balkans and earlier this year bought
Italian Eni's Czech, Slovak and Romanian units.
After buying Lukoil's network, MOL will have 318 filling
stations in the Czech Republic, making it one of the leading
participants in that market, it said.
