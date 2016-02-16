BUDYONNOVSK, Russia Feb 16 Russia's second-largest oil producer Lukoil is interested in acquiring a controlling stake in Russian oil company Bashneft , Lukoil's chief executive said on Tuesday.

Vagit Alekperov, Lukoil's CEO, added that his company had an oil price of $30 a barrel in its budget for 2016. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Jack Stubbs)