MOSCOW, June 26 Russia's No.2 oil producer
Lukoil has delayed a eurobond placement to autumn due
to rising costs of funding stemming from West-imposed sanctions
over Russia's actions in Ukraine, the company's head was quoted
on Thursday as saying.
"The sanctions have been reflected on all the companies...
We have postponed eurobonds placement to autumn from spring as
the banks, which were organising the issue, recommended us to
get back to it in the autumn," Vagit Alekperov told Vedomosti
business daily in an interview.
Russian media have reported that Lukoil was poised to issue
$1.5 billion worth of eurobonds.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Kim Coghill)