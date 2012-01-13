* Oil output down to 91 mln T in 2011 from 96 mln T in 2010

* LUKOIL aims for modest growth in 2012

* Total refining volumes down to 53.5 mln T from 66 mln T (Adds detail)

By Vladimir Soldatkin

MOSCOW, Jan 13 Russia's No.2 crude producer LUKOIL said on Friday its crude output tumbled more than 5 percent in 2011 to 91 million tonnes as production at a new deposit disappointed.

LUKOIL last year was alone among Russia's top crude producers to show a decline in oil output on the back of output cuts at South Khylchuyu greenfield in Russia's north west region, initially portrayed as a driver for production growth.

The company, which is targeting a modest output rise this year, said mistakes during geological study were the main reason behind the production plunge at the field.

LUKOIL is now banking on Western Africa and Iraq, where it has been developing the huge West Qurna-2 project, with a view to reach "material" oil output growth in 2013-2014.

LUKOIL said on Friday natural gas production rose 3.2 percent last year to 22 billion cubic metres, while investments increased more than 20 percent to $9.8 billion, in line with a long-term strategy.

Refining volumes in Russia flatlined in 2011, at 45.3 million tonnes, while total output was down to 53.5 million tonnes, compared with 66 million tonnes in 2010, as LUKOIL's Odessa Refinery stayed idle during 2011 due to differences over access to the local trunk oil pipeline.

LUKOIL also said it fully replaced its reserves last year, when it added around 143 million tonnes of reference fuel of hydrocarbon reserves, according to Russian classification. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alison Birrane)