MOSCOW, June 22 Russian oil producer Lukoil plans to use its cash flow for its most effective investment projects, dividends and paying off loans, Lukoil's vice president for finance said on Monday.

Alexander Matytsyn also said the oil firm, Russia's second largest, had been handed a five-year loan worth 350 million euros ($398 million) from Italy's Unicredit bank in the spring but that it did not plan to borrow any big sums during the rest of the year.

Lukoil's cash flow stood at $750 million in the first quarter. ($1 = 0.8803 euros) (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Timothy Heritage)