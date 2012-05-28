MOSCOW May 28 Russia's No.2 oil producer LUKOIL
reported on Monday a 7.7 percent increase in its
first-quarter net profit to $3.79 billion, beating t h e analysts'
average forecast of $3.07 billion, thanks to higher hydrocarbon
prices.
LUKOIL said first-quarter sales grew 19 percent to $35.26
billion from $29.63 billion in the year-earlier period, while
analysts expected sales to rise to $35.21 billion.
Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) increased 0.1 percent to $5.35 billion
from $5.34 billion a year ago.
The company also said its first quarter crude oil and
natural gas liquids fell 1.7 pct to 169.0 million barrels.
(Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Alfred Kueppers)