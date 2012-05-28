MOSCOW May 28 Russia's No.2 oil producer LUKOIL reported on Monday a 7.7 percent increase in its first-quarter net profit to $3.79 billion, beating t h e analysts' average forecast of $3.07 billion, thanks to higher hydrocarbon prices.

LUKOIL said first-quarter sales grew 19 percent to $35.26 billion from $29.63 billion in the year-earlier period, while analysts expected sales to rise to $35.21 billion.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 0.1 percent to $5.35 billion from $5.34 billion a year ago.

The company also said its first quarter crude oil and natural gas liquids fell 1.7 pct to 169.0 million barrels. (Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Alfred Kueppers)