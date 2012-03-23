MOSCOW, March 23 Russia's LUKOIL could lose access to the Trebs & Titov in Russia's Arctic, which it had planned to develop in a joint venture with mid-sized player Bashneft, Interfax quoted the natural resources minister as saying on Friday.

The news agency quoted Natural Resources Minister Yury Trutnev as saying the LUKOIL-Bashneft joint venture set up to develop the new field did not meet the requirements of the licence tender.

Trutnev added the licence could be revoked and given to Bashneft itself, Interfax said.