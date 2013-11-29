MOSCOW Nov 29 Lukoil, Russia's No. 2
oil producer, is ready to resume cooperation with Iran when
international sanctions are lifted, Chief Executive Vagit
Alekperov was quoted as saying on Friday.
"After sanctions are lifted - definitely. We are interested
in all regions where hydrocarbon reserves lie," he told Interfax
news agency in response to a question about lifting sanctions
while in the city of Perm. Alekperov did not refer directly to
any specific projects.
Iran and six world powers reached a deal early on Sunday to
curb Tehran's nuclear programme in exchange for limited
sanctions relief. But Iran's crude oil sales must not increase
in the next six months.
