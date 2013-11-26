MOSCOW Nov 26 Lukoil, Russia's No.2
oil producer, has had minor disruptions to its operations in
Iraq and plans to launch West Qurna-2 oilfield by the end of
first quarter 2014, its Vice-President Andrey Gaidamaka said on
Tuesday.
"We definitely will start commercial production at the West
Qurna field by the end of first quarter," Gaidamaka told a
conference call. "In March-April we will have commercial
production at the West Qurna-2 field on stream."
Lukoil had planned to launch West Qurna-2 around the turn of
the year. Unrest in Iraq has since affected the operations of
drilling companies Schlumberger Ltd and Baker Hughes Inc
, with the latter saying this week it was preparing to
resume work.