MOSCOW Nov 26 Lukoil, Russia's No.2 oil producer, has had minor disruptions to its operations in Iraq and plans to launch West Qurna-2 oilfield by the end of first quarter 2014, its Vice-President Andrey Gaidamaka said on Tuesday.

"We definitely will start commercial production at the West Qurna field by the end of first quarter," Gaidamaka told a conference call. "In March-April we will have commercial production at the West Qurna-2 field on stream."

Lukoil had planned to launch West Qurna-2 around the turn of the year. Unrest in Iraq has since affected the operations of drilling companies Schlumberger Ltd and Baker Hughes Inc , with the latter saying this week it was preparing to resume work.