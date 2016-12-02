Germany likely to miss e-cars target, says Merkel
BERLIN, May 15 Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that Germany will likely miss the government's target of bringing 1 million electric cars onto the roads by the end of the decade.
MOSCOW Dec 2 Russia's No.2 oil producer Lukoil said on Friday that the Russian part of the deal with OPEC on cutting output should be supported by all companies.
"This decision should be supported by all Russian oil companies," Lukoil vice president Leonid Fedun told a conference in Moscow on Friday. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Christian Lowe)
* Accenture acquires Media Hive to expand its commerce capabilities