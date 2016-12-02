MOSCOW Dec 2 Russia's No.2 oil producer Lukoil said on Friday that the Russian part of the deal with OPEC on cutting output should be supported by all companies.

"This decision should be supported by all Russian oil companies," Lukoil vice president Leonid Fedun told a conference in Moscow on Friday. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Christian Lowe)