MOSCOW, June 17 Oilfields operated by Lukoil
and Gazprom Neft in Iraq are distant from
the fighting there and there is no need to fear disruption to
output, the companies said.
Lukoil, Russia's second largest oil producer, operates West
Qurna-2 oil field in the south. Gazprom Neft, the oil arm of
state gas producer Gazprom, works at Badra oil field,
in the east.
"Of course we are worried, but we hope the project won't
suffer. There are no additional risks," Andrey Kuzyaev, CEO of
Lukoil Overseas, told Reuters on the sidelines of an energy
conference on Tuesday.
CEO Vagit Alekperov told reporters on Monday that Lukoil had
boosted security at West Qurna-2, but did not feel that the
project was under threat at the moment.
Gazprom Neft, which started oil at Badra this month, shared
the concern over safety but said that there was no immediate
impact on the project.
"Badra is at the border with Iran. Everything is under the
plan now but we work on the plan B, including evacuation
options," Vadim Yakovlev, first deputy chief executive with
Gazprom Neft, told reporters on Tuesday.
"We don't expect it at the moment and are working in a calm
region."
The company hopes production at the field will reach 15,000
barrels per day later this year when the necessary
infrastructure is expected to be in place.
Production is expected to reach a peak of 170,000 barrels
per day (around 8.5 million tonnes per year) in 2017 and then
remain stable for seven years.
Lukoil started oil production at West Qurna-2 in March and
is producing more than 200,000 barrels per day. It hopes to load
the first tanker with oil from the field in the third quarter
this year.
Kuzyaev added that thanks to West Qurna-2, Lukoil's foreign
hydrocarbon production is expected to reach 15 million tonnes in
oil equivalent this year, up from around 11 million tonnes last
year.
In total, Lukoil produced 116.6 million tonnes of oil
equivalent last year, of which 90.8 million tonnes - or 1.8
million barrels per day - was oil. Lukoil has the most foreign
exposure of any Russian energy company.
Bob Dudley, the CEO of BP, which operates the Rumaila
oil field in Iraq, told reporters on Tuesday that BP's
operations in Iraq were so far unaffected by the violence.
