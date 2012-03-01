MOSCOW, March 1 Russia's second-largest
crude producer LUKOIL said on Thursday its 2011 net
income rose 15 percent to $10.4 billion on the back of high oil
prices, but the result came in below analyst forecasts.
Analysts polled by Reuters expected LUKOIL's full-year net
income to be $11.77 billion.
Revenues increased 27 percent to $133.7 billion, compared to
expectations of $132.8 billion, while earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 16 percent to
$18.6 billion against $19.64 billion seen in the poll.
LUKOIL said the bottom line was hit by a $955 million loss
connected to downward revision of its new South Khylchuyu
oilfield reserves.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by John Bowker)