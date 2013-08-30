* Q2 net income at $2.1 bln vs $2.25 bln in analyst poll
* Lukoil acquired Samara-Nafta in April
(Adds detail, share price)
MOSCOW Aug 30 Russia's No. 2 oil producer,
Lukoil, posted a doubling in second-quarter net income
on Friday, just missing forecasts as a weaker rouble and
higher-than-expected taxes dampened a rise in sales and the
impact of an acquisition.
Lukoil said its second-quarter net income jumped to $2.1
billion, flattered by a weak performance in the same period last
year when earnings were hit by a higher tax bill. However, that
missed analysts' average forecast of $2.25 billion.
Lukoil has been struggling with a decline in oil production
at its depleted fields in Western Siberia, which account for
more than a half of its resource base.
To stem the decrease, the company has bought into foreign
assets, including Iraq's West Qurna-2 project. In April, it also
acquired Russia's Samara-Nafta oil producing company from Hess
Corp, boosting second-quarter results.
Lukoil's shares were down 1 percent in early trade, lagging
a 0.5 percent slide in the broader market.
Rosneft, Russia's top oil company, last month
reported a $1.1 billion second-quarter net profit on a margin of
3 percent. That compares with Lukoil's 6 percent, according to
Reuters calculations.
Lukoil said second-quarter sales rose 8 percent to $35
billion from $32.4 billion in the year-earlier period. Analysts
had expected sales to be flat.
Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) rose 26 percent to $4.36 billion, in line
with expectations.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Lidia Kelly and
Mark Potter)