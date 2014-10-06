Iran receives positive signals from OPEC, NON-OPEC countries for output cuts
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
BUCHAREST Oct 6 Lukoil's Petrotel-Lukoil refinery in Romania said on Monday that authorities had confiscated its raw materials, crude oil and products pending an investigation.
In a statement sent to Reuters, the refinery said: "Following the seizure of (our) raw materials, crude and products by penal investigation authorities, the Petrotel-Lukoil refinery has halted production and commercial activity."
"The timing of the (production) restart will be announced after a court rules on our appeal," it said.
Lukoil, Russia's No. 2 oil producer, said earlier on Monday that it had halted work at its oil refinery in Romania, without giving details.
Romanian prosecutors, police and customs inspectors raided the offices of the refinery near the city of Ploiesti on Thursday, in an investigation into alleged tax evasion and money laundering. (Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Pravin Char)
DUBAI, April 29 Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Saturday there was consensus with Central Asia over oil markets and production levels.