By Olesya Astakhova and Radu-Sorin Marinas
KOGALYM, Russia/BUCHAREST Oct 6 Lukoil's
Petrotel refinery in Romania said on Monday that
authorities had confiscated its raw materials, crude oil and
products, after prosecutors said last week they were
investigating it on alleged tax evasion and money laundering.
"Following the seizure of (our) raw materials, crude and
products by penal investigation authorities, the Petrotel-Lukoil
refinery has halted production and commercial activity," the
refinery said in a statement.
"The timing of the (production) restart will be announced
after a court rules on our appeal," it said.
Romanian prosecutors, police and customs inspectors raided
the offices of the refinery near the city of Ploiesti on
Thursday, in an investigation into alleged tax evasion and money
laundering concerning an estimated 230 million euros ($290
million).
Lukoil, Russia's No. 2 oil producer, said earlier on Monday
it had halted work at the refinery, which has the capacity to
process 2.4 million tonnes of crude per year.
"It is of particular concern that as part of the ongoing
investigation the refinery was ordered to stop production,
jeopardizing the functioning of the entire production chain of
Lukoil in Romania," Lukoil said in a statement issued from the
Russian embassy in Bucharest to reporters in Moscow.
Oil Terminal SA, a Romanian state-controlled
terminal operator that does business for Lukoil and other
refineries, said in a statement to the bourse that the Ploiesti
Court of Appeals had notified it that the value of seized Lukoil
products "in tanks, pipelines ... being owned or under Oil
Terminal custody amount to 1.039 billion lei (236.1 million
euros)(11.8 billion Russian roubles)."
Lukoil, which has about 300 petrol stations across the
Balkan state, had bought the Petrotel refinery in 1998.
Outside Russia, Lukoil has expanded aggressively in recent
years to offset output declines in Russia, where its oilfields
are becoming depleted. It has said it may trim its investment
programmes due to Western sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine
crisis.
It also recently acquired several producing assets in Russia
and is focusing on domestic projects.
(1 euro = 4.4004 Romanian leu)
(1 Russian rouble = 0.0878 Romanian leu)
(Additional reporting by Denish Pinchuk in Moscow; writing by
Lidia Kelly and Radu Marinas; editing by Jane Baird)