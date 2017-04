MOSCOW Nov 26 Lukoil, Russia's second largest oil producer, said on Wednesday it had signed an agreement with Sberbank to raise a loan worth 63 billion roubles ($1.34 billion).

Lukoil said in a statement the loan would have a three-year maturity and would be used for general corporate purposes. (1 US dollar = 47.0827 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)