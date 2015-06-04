MOSCOW, June 4 Russia's second largest oil
company Lukoil is in talks with China's Sinopec
over a stalled sale of assets in Kazakhstan, and is
ready to cut its price by up to 10 percent, industry sources
said on Thursday.
Lukoil signed a sale and purchase agreement last year for
the sale to Sinopec of a 50 percent stake in Caspian Investment
Resources Ltd, a company with various stakes in four
hydrocarbon-production projects in Kazakhstan. However Sinopec
has failed to complete it, according to Lukoil.
In February, Lukoil said it had commenced arbitration
proceedings in London against Sinopec over the uncompleted $1.2
billion deal, although Lukoil CEO Vagit Alekperov has expressed
hope for an out-of-court settlement.
"The discount would be less than 10 percent of the initial
price," a source close to Lukoil told Reuters.
The deal was initially announced when the price of oil stood
at above $100 per barrel. Since then it has halved.
"It's hard to agree on such projects when the prices on the
market are so low," another source said.
A third source said that Lukoil could sell the assets for
"just over $1 billion".
Lukoil declined to comment.
Caspian Investment Resources' fields are located mainly in
the western part of Kazakhstan which supplies oil to Europe via
Russia.
Lukoil's share of production through the venture was around
30,000 barrels per day in 2013. Output from various small fields
that the venture controls will soon peak or has done so already.
(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova in Moscow and Maria Gordeyeva in
Almaty; additional reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin and Alla
Afanasyeva; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by William
Hardy)