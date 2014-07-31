UPDATE 1-Crescent Point Energy posts surprise quarterly profit
April 27 Canada's Crescent Point Energy Corp on Thursday reported a surprise quarterly profit as higher realized prices for oil offset a marginal fall in production.
MOSCOW, July 31 Russia's second largest oil producer Lukoil said on Thursday it had agreed to sell 240 filling stations and six petroleum storage facilities in Ukraine to Austria's AMIC Energy Management GmbH (AMIC) to "optimise its asset structure".
Lukoil said due diligence of the assets was under way and the companies were preparing to sign a sale-and-purchase contract. It did not disclose financial details of the deal. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
CARACAS, April 27 Protesters blocked a highway in Venezuela's capital Caracas for nearly eight hours this week in an effort to show the opposition's dedication to civil disobedience as their main tool to resist President Nicolas Maduro.