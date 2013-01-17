Jan 17 Russian home electronics retailer M.Video said sales in 2012 reached 158 billion roubles ($5.21 billion), up almost 20 percent year-on-year.

Fourth quarter sales grew by 12 percent to 50 billion roubles, the company reported on Thursday.

Like-for-like sales over the full year grew by 9.3 percent, while in the fourth quarter like-for-like sales were up by one percent.

It opened 42 new stores during the year and closed seven, reaching a total of 296 outlets by the end of 2012. ($1 = 30.3272 Russian roubles) (Reporting By Reuters trainee Sonia Elks; editing by Megan Davies)