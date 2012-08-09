By Liza Dobkina
| ST PETERSBURG, Russia
ST PETERSBURG, Russia Aug 9 Pop star Madonna
spoke out for gay rights at a concert on Thursday in St
Petersburg, Russian President Vladimir Putin's home town, where
activists say a law adopted this year to curb homosexual
"propaganda" is discriminatory.
Performing in black lingerie with the words "No Fear"
scrawled on her bare back, Madonna urged the audience - most
wearing pink wrist bands distributed at the door - to "show your
love and appreciation to the gay community".
"We want to fight for the right to be free," she said.
The American singer has turned a two-concert tour into a
platform for comment on Putin's Russia.
In Moscow on Tuesday, she told a crowd she prays for the
release of three members of the band Pussy Riot, who prosecutors
want jailed for three years for their "punk prayer" criticising
Putin on the altar of Russia's main cathedral.
She told Reuters Television that the three women, whose
trial verdict is to be announced on Aug. 17, had been treated
unfairly and suggested they were victims of censorship.
Madonna had promised to use her St Petersburg show to speak
out against legislation adopted by the city in March that
imposes fines for spreading homosexual "propaganda" that could
"damage the health, moral and spiritual development" of minors.
On her Facebook page, she called the law a "ridiculous
atrocity".
Critics of the law - the model for a bill submitted to the
national parliament - say they fear it could be used to clamp
down on the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community,
for instance by barring gay rights demonstrations.
St. Petersburg police chief Sergei Umnov told local
reporters in July that 74 people had been fined so far.
Homosexuality, punished with jail terms in the Soviet Union,
was decriminalised in Russia in 1993, but much of the
homosexual community remains largely underground as anti-gay
prejudice runs deep.
Numerous attempts to hold gay protests in Moscow, ruled
illegal by the authorities, have ended in arrests and clashes
with violent Russian Orthodox believers who say homosexuals
should be punished or treated for "illness".
"Do we live in fear?" Madonna asked her audience on Thursday
night. "No!" came the reply. "We love you!" shouted some fans,
but not everybody was thrilled.
"One should not mix showbusiness with human rights
activism," said gay rights activist Yuri Gavrikov, who picketed
the concert venue. "If she wanted to support the LGBT community,
she could have ... refused to hold concerts in Russia."