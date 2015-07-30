BRIEF-Arcos Dorados Q1 earnings per share $0.19
* Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc qtrly systemwide comparable sales rose 19.4 pct year-over-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, July 30 Russian food retailer Magnit said on Thursday its board of directors had recommended paying 88.40 roubles ($1.48) per share in dividends on its results for the first half of 2015.
The company said in a regulatory filing that its board had recommended spending a total of 8.4 billion roubles on the dividend payments. ($1 = 59.6570 roubles) (Reporting by Anton Zverev and Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)
DETROIT, May 3 Automotive supplier Delphi Automotive Plc on Wednesday said that it would spin off its powertrain unit in order to focus on developing technology for autonomous driving systems and electrically powered vehicles.