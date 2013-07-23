MOSCOW, July 23 Russian retailer Magnit
expects to increase sales by 27-30 percent in rouble
terms in 2013, a second upward revision of its growth guidance
this year, the company's chief executive said on Tuesday.
Sergei Galitskiy, Magnit's CEO and the biggest shareholder,
also said on a conference call with analysts that the company's
2013 margin on the basis of earnings before interest, taxation,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) is expected to be in the
range of 9.7-10 percent.
Magnit, Russia's biggest food retailer by sales as well as
store count, earlier forecast revenue growth of between 27 and
29 percent and up to 9.8 percent EBITDA margin.