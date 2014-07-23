* Now sees 2014 sales rising 26-29 pct vs 22-24 pct before
* Raises core profit margin outlook to 10.6-10.9 pct from
10.5 pct
* Shares jump 5 percent in London
(Adds new guidance, updates share price)
MOSCOW, July 23 Russia's biggest food retailer
Magnit raised its full-year forecasts on Wednesday
after it reported strong quarterly earnings, proving resilient
to Russia's slowing economy.
Magnit has been trying to attract customers and expand its
stores at the same time as an economic slowdown exacerbated by
the Ukraine crisis threatens to choke consumer spending.
Yet the retailer, which has a chain of more than 8,600
neighbourhood stores, is showing little sign of being hit by the
slowdown. This is partly because its size gives it the
purchasing power to source products more cheaply and offer lower
prices than many rivals, and because many of its customers are
low-income consumers who only buy what they need, analysts say.
The company raised its 2014 sales growth rate forecast to
26-29 percent in rouble terms, from 22-24 percent previously;
and its core profit margin guidance to 10.6-10.9 percent, from
10.5 percent.
Its shares in London were up by 5 percent at 1300 GMT. Its
Moscow-traded stock gained 3.5 percent, outperforming the
broader market index which was down 0.6 percent.
The food retailer - Russia's No.1 by both sales and store
numbers - raised its guidance after reporting a 34 percent
year-on-year rise in second-quarter net profit to $356.3
million. Analysts had forecast $310 million.
Chief Executive Sergei Galitsky, who built the Magnit empire
from a single shop in his home city of Krasnodar, gave a
one-word comment in the news release announcing the earnings:
"Enjoy."
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) rose 27 percent to $619 million, beating an average
forecast of $567.2 million.
The company's EBITDA margin rose to 11.7 percent from 10.9
percent a year earlier, against consensus analyst forecasts of
10.7 percent.
Store numbers rose 16 percent from the same period last year
to 8,618, boosting sales which rose 18 percent to $5.3 billion,
or by 31 percent in roubles. Like-for-like sales rose 13
percent.
(Reporting by Olga Sichkar and Megan Davies; Writing by Maria
Kiselyova; Editing by Pravin Char)