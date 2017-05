MOSCOW Jan 12 Russia's biggest food retailer Magnit said on Monday sales rose by 37.3 percent in December, year-on-year, to 87.4 billion roubles ($1.4 billion), after a 33.2 percent rise in the previous month.

The retailer said in a statement retail revenue for 2014 increased by 31.61 percent to stand at 762.7 billion roubles.

The company opened 204 stories in December, it added.

($1 = 62.5625 roubles) (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Jason Bush)