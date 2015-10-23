* Sees 2015 sales growth at lower end of 26-28 pct range
* Q3 sales up about 22 pct y/y after 28 pct growth in Q2
* EBITDA margin down to 11.2 pct from 12.4 pct a year ago
MOSCOW, Oct 23 Russia's biggest food retailer
Magnit said on Friday it expected full-year sales
growth to come in at the lower end of its forecast range amid
intense competition for consumers squeezed by an economic
downturn.
Magnit, which has more than 11,300 budget convenience stores
in Russia, has proved relatively resilient but has not escaped
totally unscathed as shoppers have tightened belts in the face
of a weak rouble and high inflation.
In the third quarter, revenue growth slowed and its core
profit margin slipped from a year ago as the company had to cut
prices to remain attractive to cash-strapped shoppers.
"For now, consumers have a more aggressive approach to
prices than two years ago and this will continue for quite a
long time because wages are not growing and inflation has been
rather high," said Sergey Galitskiy, Magnit Chief Executive
Officer and its biggest shareholder.
"We see that consumers are very selective about stores and
are very focused on price," Galitskiy told a conference call.
The company sees sales rising in 2015 by about 26 percent -
"plus/minus 0.5 percentage point", Galitskiy said. That would be
at the lower end of a 26-28 percent forecast range.
Russian budget hypermarket chain Lenta
has also recently lowered its 2015 sales growth forecast to
29-33 percent from 34-38 percent, citing the volatile consumer
and economic environment.
In the third quarter, Magnit's net sales rose 21.7 percent
year-on-year to 235.6 billion roubles ($3.8 billion), slower
than 27.6 percent growth in the second quarter.
The margin on earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) was 11.2 percent, down from 12.4
percent in the third quarter of 2014, Magnit said.
The drop was mainly a result of price cuts, as well as
accelerated expansion, said Natalya Kolupaeva, analyst at
Raiffeisenbank in Moscow.
Magnit has said it will open at least 1,350 budget stores in
2015, its biggest increase in a single year.
Kolupaeva reiterated a "buy" rating on Magnit stock, saying
the company was on track to be close to the upper end of its
full-year EBITDA margin forecast range of 10.5-11.3 percent.
Galitskiy reiterated that forecast and said Magnit planned
to open more than 1,000 convenience stores next year but the
pace of expansion could slow in 2017.
"If we feel we cannot manage this mass, we will stop because
our management is sharply focused on profitability," he said.
Magnit said its quarterly EBITDA rose 10 percent to 26.5
billion roubles, while net profit climbed 26 percent to 18
billion roubles, lifted by a one-off gain.
($1 = 62.0680 roubles)
