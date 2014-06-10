Romania - Factors to watch on April 19
BUCHAREST, April 19 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Wednesday.
MOSCOW, June 10 Russia's biggest food retailer Magnit said on Tuesday its sales grew 28.7 percent in May year-on-year, moderating after a 30.5 percent jump in April that was caused by the early Easter holiday this year.
Magnit said its sales totalled 62.2 billion roubles ($1.81 billion) in May, bringing five-months result to 285.9 billion, an increase of 27 percent in rouble terms on the same period of 2013 and compared with the company's 22-24 percent growth target for 2014 as a whole. ($1 = 34.3660 Russian Rubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Lidia Kelly)
BUCHAREST, April 19 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Wednesday.
SHANGHAI, April 19 German automaker Daimler AG has yet to select a semiconductor provider for its autonomous cars' development partnership with supplier Robert Bosch, Mercedes-Benz research and development chief Ola Kaellenius said on Wednesday.