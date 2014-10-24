MOSCOW Oct 24 Russia's biggest food retailer
Magnit on Friday raised its forecast for
revenue growth and a core profit margin this year, after
reporting strong third-quarter results, Interfax news agency
reported on Friday.
According to Interfax, Sergei Galitsky, Magnit Chief
Executive Officer, said he now expected full-year sales to rise
31-32 percent, compared to his previous forecast for 26-29
percent growth.
Magnit also sees 2014 margin on the basis of earnings before
interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at
11.2 to 11.4 percent, Interfax said, compared to 10.6-10.9
percent earlier.
