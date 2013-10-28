* Price reductions to draw more shoppers in seasonally
strong Q4
* Reinvesting gains from better purchasing terms
* Core profit margin at new record high of 11.6 pct in Q3
* Inches up 2014 sales growth guidance, trims 2013 outlook
MOSCOW, Oct 28 Russia's biggest food retailer
Magnit said on Monday it had started to cut prices
this month in a bid to win shoppers, while maintaining its
forecast for a core profit margin no worse than last year's.
Magnit has been rapidly expanding its chain of low-price
stores in Russia's regions while keeping a tight rein on costs,
putting it ahead of competitors. This year it overtook
struggling X5 as Russia's top grocery chain by revenue.
The company has benefited from its growing scale, allowing
it to improve supplier terms, while its own logistics system has
allowed it to save on delivery to its more than 7,600 stores.
On Monday Magnit said it had started to reinvest some of
those gains into price cuts to protect its market share but it
continues to expect broadly the same core profitability level
next year as in 2013.
"We continue to improve the purchasing terms and conditions
from both local and federal suppliers," Chief Financial Officer
Khachatur Pombukhchan said on a conference call, while adding
that "growing competition will take a part of our margins
(through) price reductions."
"We estimate next year the same operating efficiency results
as we have this year. The difference could be about one
percent," he said following release of third-quarter results.
Magnit earlier guided for a 2013 margin on the basis of
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) in line with last year's 10.6 percent.
In the third quarter it outperformed with 11.6 percent
against 10.9 percent a year ago and analysts' forecast of 11.1
percent. In absolute numbers, EBITDA grew 34.5 percent to $512
million, above a forecast of $488 million.
Its listed Russian competitors - X5, Dixy
, O'Key - have a margin below 8 percent.
The country's food retail chains have expanded rapidly over
the past few years and are now facing increased competition for
customers who often have a choice between three or four
supermarkets in a single street.
Although retailers' sales growth still outpaces their
European peers, Russia's economic slowdown has tested the
financial health of consumers and, coupled with an inflation
slowdown, raised doubts about whether ambitious sales and profit
targets can be met.
"When we make a forecast for the year we assume an inflation
rate on an average level, but this year it is below our
expectations," said Pombukhchan.
The company trimmed its full-year rouble revenue growth
outlook to 28-29 percent from the previously expected 29-30
percent due to the slowdown in the rate of inflation.
But for next year, Magnit now expects 25-27 percent growth
compared with the previous guidance of 25 percent, Pombukhchan
said, while repeating guidance on 1,000 new stores.
X5 earlier cut its sales growth forecast to 8 percent from
11 percent, while O'Key downgraded its expectations to 19-22
percent from 21-25 percent.
In the third quarter Magnit's revenue was up 29 percent in
roubles or 26 percent in dollar terms to $4.4 billion, and it
earned $283 million compared with a net profit a year ago of
$199 million and a Reuters poll forecast of $259 million.
Magnit's Moscow-listed shares have risen around 70 percent
in the year to date, while the wider market has eked out gains
of 2 percent. By 1436 GMT, the stock was trading 2.4
percent higher, outperforming the broad market index.