BRIEF-Netia plans to refinance 200.0 mln zlotys of debt
* Said on Monday that it started talks concerning refinancing current debt of the company at amount of 200.0 million zlotys ($51.21 million)
MOSCOW Jan 27 Russia's biggest food retailer, Magnit, reported on Monday a 35-percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit to $361.9 million, beating expectations.
Analysts, polled by Reuters, forecast on average a $319 million net profit.
STOCKHOLM, April 25 Swedish banking group Swedbank posted a 20 percent increase in first-quarter operating profit that beat market expectations as macroeconomic conditions continued to improve both at home and abroad.