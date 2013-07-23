* Shares reach new high, rise nearly 6 percent
* Raises sales, margin guidance
* Q2 net profit up 45 pct to $265 mln vs $223 mln forecast
* Fast-growing firm opens 100 stores a month
By Maria Kiselyova
MOSCOW, July 23 Russian retailer Magnit
raised its 2013 sales and margin guidance on Tuesday
after reporting better than expected results, as it reaped the
benefits of a fast-growing regionally-focused strategy.
Chief Executive Sergei Galitskiy has built Magnit into
Russia's biggest food retailer by store count - overtaking
closest competitor X5 as the No.1 player by sales in
the first quarter - due to a strategy of rapid organic growth.
"The logic of everything he is doing is just like chess,"
said Maria Kolbina, analyst at VTB Capital. "Galitskiy has
slowly but surely gained market share without buying anyone. The
strategy, including building logistics first, suits the Russian
market best, given the vast territory and the lack of
infrastructure."
Magnit's shares closed nearly 6 percent higher after hitting
a new all-time high of 8,281 roubles ($260).
Galitskiy said he expects this year's sales to grow 27-30
percent in rouble terms, up from a previous forecast of 27 to 29
percent.
"After first-half results, we see a possibility of raising
our guidance," Galitskiy said on a conference call to analysts.
A margin on the basis of earnings before interest, taxation,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) will likely come in the
range of 9.7-10 percent, up from 9.2-9.8 percent, or around 9.5
percent expected previously, he said.
Magnit has outperformed its competitors thanks to an
aggressive and regional-focused store opening strategy, low
prices and prudent cost control.
As it opens a hundred new stores each month, the growing
scale of its business allows it to negotiate increasingly
attractive supplier terms, helping its margins. Although the
pace of its sales growth has slowed recently, the company is
still the fastest growing food retailer in Russia.
Magnit opened 341 stores in the second quarter and 532 in
the first half, bringing its total number of outlets to 7,416.
Earlier on Tuesday, Magnit reported a 45.5 percent rise in
second-quarter net profit of $264.6 million, from $181.9 million
in the same period a year ago, and above a Reuters poll forecast
of $223 million.
EBITDA grew 39 percent to $486 million, giving a 10.85
percent margin against 10.13 percent a year ago and an average
analysts' forecast of 9.85 percent. Sales increased by 30
percent to $4.5 billion.
"Strong Q2 results will likely trigger another round of
earnings upgrades, we expect," said Elena Jouronova, analyst at
JPMorgan.
Galitsky, however, moved to caution the market against
"euphoria".
"Our competitors are quite strong. So I am asking you to be
a bit more restrained in the numbers you model in your
forecasts," he said.
($1 = 32.3555 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Megan Davies and
David Evans)